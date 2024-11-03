WATCH: Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc share lighthearted moment before first ODI

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and Australia’s quick Mitchell Starc on Sunday shared a lighthearted moment ahead of the first PAK v AUS ODI.

In a YouTube video, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the two celebrated pacers’ meeting at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

The viral video showed Shaheen Afridi waiting for Mitchell Starc while recalling his bowling performance in the ODI World Cup 2015.

“I watched Starc in that 2015 World Cup. That inswinger, I love it. That is why I started bowling fuller,” the Pakistan fast bowler said.

The interaction between the two quicks took a hilarious turn when the Australian fast bowler showed up, and Shaheen Afridi apprised him that he was late to the MCG.

“One minute,” Mitchell Starc was heard saying as he pointed to his wristwatch.

The two fast bowlers then went on to pose for pictures while Shaheen Afridi also clicked a memorable selfie with the Australian fast bowler.

The first game of the three-match PAK v AUS ODI series is scheduled for tomorrow (November 4) at the MCG.

The PCB has announced the squad for the first ODI where wicketkeeping batter Muhammad Rizwan will lead the national side.

The squad also includes Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Hasnain.

The Greenshirts do not have a good track record at the Australian soil, winning only one ODI series.

Pakistan and Australia have contested in 104 ODIs and the Aussies have won overwhelming 70 matches.

After the first game on Monday, the two sides will face in the second game at Adelaide on November 8 while the third PAK v AUS game is scheduled for November 10 at Perth.

All matches will begin at 8:30 Pakistan Standard Time.