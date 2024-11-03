Australia Series: Pakistan announce playing XI for Melbourne ODI

MELBOURNE: Pakistan cricket team on Sunday announced playing XI for the first one day match of the three matches ODI series in Australia.

The first ODI will be played at Melbourne tomorrow (Monday).

Pakistan’s cricket squad comprises of Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (Capt-WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (Vice Capt.), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Hasnain.

Rizwan, who will lead Pakistan in his maiden match, has said that Babar Azam, Shaheen and Naseem Shah have performed for Pakistan.

“All 15 members of the team are captain. Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq have also given several match winning performances,” Rizwan said.

He said, “Offering chance to young players, we are creating back-up for the team,” he added.

“We are much excited for the series,” vice-captain Salman Ali Agha said.

The green shirts have not an enviable record in Australia. Pakistan has beat only once to Kangaroos in a one-day series. Pakistan and Australia have contested in 104 ODIs and the Aussies have won overwhelming 70 matches.

Pakistan’s team will play its first ODI of the series at Melbourne on Monday (tomorrow). The second ODI will be played at Adelaide on Nov 08 and third on November 10 at Perth.

All matches will begin at 8:30 of Pakistan Standard Time.