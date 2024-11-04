Naseem Shah hits four sixes in fiery cameo in first Australia ODI

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah on Monday smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park to take his team to a respectable total in the first PAK v AUS ODI at MCG.

The first game of the three-match series saw the Pakistan batting lineup tumble on a bouncy pitch as opening pair Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique were quick to depart.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer for the visitors who made 44 off 71 deliveries, however, the highlight of the first inning was Naseem Shah’s fiery cameo which included four sixes.

Shah came to bat when Pakistan were 148-7 and smashed four sixes and a four to score a valuable 40 off 39 balls.

It is worth mentioning here that the four sixes by Naseem Shah were more than the combined tally of the Pakistan batters’ sixes in the first PAK v AUS ODI.

The Pakistan fast bowler collected 18 runs in the 46th over bowled by Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who was smashed by Naseem Shah for two sixes and a four.

His inning also made him the second-highest run-getter for Pakistan in the game, surpassing star batter Babar Azam’s 37 (44).

Consequently, Pakistan were bowled out of 203 in 46.4 overs in the first PAK v AUS ODI at the MCG.

In reply, Australia captain Pat Cummins held on to his nerves and steered his side to a thrilling two-wicket victory. Cummins remained unbeaten on 32 as Australia chased the 204-run target in 33.3 overs at the loss of eight wickets.

The Greenshirts do not have a good track record at the Australian soil, winning only one ODI series.

Pakistan and Australia have contested in 104 ODIs and the Aussies have won overwhelming 70 matches.