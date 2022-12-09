PAK v ENG: Abrar Ahmed clean bowls Ben Stokes with beauty, video goes viral

Pakistan leg spinner Abrar Ahmed clean bowled England skipper Ben Stokes with a beautiful delivery and the video of the magical moment is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the viral video on Twitter. The spinner bowled a delivery on the leg stump.

Ben Stokes attempted to sweep the ball, thinking that it would hold its line. Instead, it turned the opposite way and hit the top of the off stump.

The England skipper was Abrar Ahmed’s fifth victim out of his seven.

As far as the match was concerned, Pakistan were 107-2 at stumps on the first day of the second Test in reply to England’s first innings total of 281 all out.

A splendid opening day for our team 🙌 The deficit has been reduced to 174 runs with 8 wickets in hand 🏏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/KkWAx4rYyh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2022

Ben Duckett and wicketkeeper batter Ollie Pope made half-centuries.

Ben Duckett scored 63 with nine boundaries and a six. Ollie Pope strick five fours on his way to 60.

Apart from Abrar Ahmed’s superb seven-wicket haul, Zahid Mahmood dismissed three England batters.

Related – Pakistan’s mystery bowler Abrar Ahmed takes seven-for against England

Babar Azam scored an unbeaten half-century. He hit nine fours and a six on his way to 61. Saud Shakeel is at the crease on 32 with five boundaries to his name.

Pacer James Anderson and Jack Leach took a wicket each.

Comments