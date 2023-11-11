Abdul Razzaq has an advice for Babar Azam

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq’s comments and advice to the Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam are making rounds amid his team’s elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan were sent packing from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 group stage on net run rate basis.

Abdul Razzaq, on a private channel’s show, made news about the Babar Azam’s leadership skills. The former all-rounder advised the latter to resign as the frontman and shine as an individual player instead.

Giving the example of India’s World Cup-winning M.S. Dhoni and star batter Virat Kohli, he said they both shined as team players after resigning as captains.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan captain, in a press conference ahead of the England clash, had said that his captaincy duties did not get in the way of his batting and was not worried about retaining his captaincy.

“I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt pressure,” he said. “I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure.

“Over the last two and half or three years, I was the one who was performing for the side and leading the team.”

