PAK v ENG: Harry Brook hits six boundaries in over – Watch

The video of England batter Harry Brook hitting six boundaries in off-spinner Saud Shakeel’s over is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the viral video on Instagram. The right-handed batter hit the left-arm bowler to all parts of the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)



The viral video has thousands of likes. Netizens, in the comments, pointed out that pitch conditions played a key role at that moment.

England put on a mammoth total of 506-4 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match at Rawalpindi. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, wicketkeeper Ollie Pope and Harry Brook scored centuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Zak Crawley top scored with 122 from 12 fours to his name. Ollie Pope hit 14 boundaries on his way to 104-ball 108.

Related – England cricketers land in Pakistan for first Test series in 17 years

Ben Duckett made 107 runs from 110 balls with 15 fours to his name. Harry Brook hit two maximums and 14 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 101.

Zahid Mahmood took two wickets. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali dismissed a batter.

Comments