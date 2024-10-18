Ramiz Raja trolled over Babar Azam comment after Pakistan’s Multan test victory

Fans of the Pakistan cricket team trolled former captain Ramiz Raja over his statement about Babar Azam following Pakistan’s victory in the second PAK v ENG Test.

Earlier today, Pakistan secured their first victory at home in Test cricket since their victory against South Africa back in February 2021.

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the second PAK v ENG Test to level the series 1-1.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair bowled out England for 144 in the second innings after Pakistan set a daunting target of 297.

Following Pakistan’s victory, fans took to X to bash Ramiz Raja for allegedly downplaying the talent of other players while praising Babar Azam.

Fans took issue with the former Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman’s statement of saying that there was not a superstar in the team after the exclusion of the star batter from the squad for the PAK v ENG Tests.

“We need to understand he [Babar] sells cricket for Pakistan and there is always this debate happening in Pakistan on whether it’s going to be another failure for Babar Azam or whether he is going to make a comeback and that keeps things interesting. Right now, I don’t see any sellable commodity in this Pakistan team,” said Raja. “The sponsors are little wary as well because Pakistan have been on a losing sequence and there are no real superstars playing in this Test match.”

Reacting to the former PCB chairman’s statement, an X user said that the Pakistan team players needed support and appreciation instead of brands.

“Mr. Ramiz Raja Pakistan is not a short of brands, but they need to be supported and appreciated,” the fans wrote while sharing a collage of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Kamran Ghulam.

Another user recalled former captain Mohammad Hafeez’s statement when he allegedly took a jibe at Ramiz Raja’s cricket mind.

“My 12 years old son has a better game awareness than Ramiz Raja: Muhammad Hafeez once told us,” the user wrote.

A third user maintained that no player was bigger than Pakistan cricket, saying that nobody was now concerned over the exclusion of Babar Azam.

“Ramiz Raja was saying that Babar Azam sell cricket in Pakistan? Let me tell you no one is bigger than Pak cricket. Today Pak won and see how everyone is celebrating,” the fan wrote.

In an apparent dig at the former PCB chief, a user said that the victory did not mean anything as there were no superstars in the team.

“Next test we need to bring back the superstar so our sponsors can be happy. Embarrassing from Pakistan,” the fans wrote.