Babar Azam reacts to Pakistan’s victory in second test against England

Former captain Babar Azam has reacted to Pakistan’s victory in the second PAK v ENG Test on Friday.

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the second Test to level the series 1-1 in Multan.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair bowled out England for 144 in the second innings after Pakistan set a daunting target of 297.

This was Pakistan’s first victory at home in Test cricket since their victory against South Africa back in February 2021.

Reacting to the hosts’ victory in the second PAK v ENG Test, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded the side for their all-round efforts to defeat the visitors.

“Well done, team! Fantastic win. Proud of the effort and spirit,” the star batter wrote in a post on X.

It is to be noted that Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were ‘rested’ from the squad after Pakistan faced a defeat by an inning and 47 runs last week.

The newly appointed selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board said that the decision was taken after considering Pakistan’s future assignments.

“Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abrar Ahmed (who is recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection,” the PCB statement said.

The hosts brought in Kamran Ghulam and the spin trio of Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood and Noman Ali, along with the fast-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal to the Playing XI for the second Test against England.