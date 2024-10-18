PAK v ENG: Noman, Sajid spin Pakistan to first Test win at home since 2021

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the second Test to level the series 1-1 on Friday in Multan.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

This is Pakistan’s first victory at home in Test cricket since their victory against South Africa back in February 2021.

Ollie Pope (21*) and Joe Root (12*) resumed England’s second innings on the fourth day with the scoreboard reading 36-2.

However, Sajid Khan drew first blood as he removed Pope early on after he added a meagre one run to the total.

Noman Ali joined the party, dismissing Root (18) and Harry Brook (16) in quick succession to leave England reeling at 78-5 while chasing 297.

Captain Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse looked threatening during their 36-run stand for the seventh wicket before Stokes’ got stumped off Noman.

The English captain played an entertaining knock of 37 runs from 32 balls, which featured four boundaries. Carse also fell prey to Noman after scoring 27 off 32.

Noman picked the final two wickets on back-to-back balls to bundle the visitors for 144, returning with bowling figures of 8-46.

Sajid Khan took two wickets in the second innings after he led Pakistan’s bowling attack in the first innings with 7-111.

The hosts got a brilliant start yesterday as Sajid Khan dismissed Ben Duckett, who scored a century in the first innings, on the third ball of the innings. Meanwhile, Zak Crawley (3) fell prey to Noman Ali with 11 runs on the board.

Pakistan were bundled for 221 in the final session on the third day with Salman Ali Agha top-scoring with 63, setting England a target of 297 runs.

For England, Shoaib Bashir took four, while Jack Leach claimed three wickets.

Ben Duckett played a brilliant innings of 114 in England’s first innings before Sajid Khan brought Pakistan back with his seven wickets to bundle the visitors for 291.

Debutant Kamran Ghulam top-scored with 118 runs during Pakistan’s first innings, where they were bowled out for 366.

Jack Leach topped the wicket-takers chart for England with four wickets, while Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts took three and two wickets respectively.

Pakistan made four changes to their Playing XI while England made two changes. The hosts replaced Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed with Kamran Ghulam, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood.

Meanwhile, England replaced Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson with captain Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England’s Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.