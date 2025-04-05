Onijah Robinson claims marriage in video following Pakistan visit

Onijah Robinson (Onijah Andrew Robinson) is back in New York City after going viral in Pakistan, and she claims she did indeed marry her online boyfriend, despite accusations of catfishing him.

Onijah Robinson became a viral sensation earlier this year after travelling to Pakistan to marry 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, whom she had met online.

It was reported that Onijah Robinson had used a filter during video chats to appear as a white woman with blonde hair, leading Nidal to refuse the marriage. This caused Onijah to demand money from the Pakistani government, which also went viral.

Despite the rocky start, Onijah Robinson says she and Nidal eventually tied the knot.



However, she also revealed that he is still in Pakistan, and she isn’t sure when she will return.

As for her earlier demands for money and land, Onijah stated that she was on the verge of being paid $100,000 a week but left the country before she could collect the money.

Onijah Robinson also addressed the rumours about legal trouble in Dubai, clarifying that she was never in jail there. Instead, she explained she had encountered a setback on her way back to New York City.

Onijah Andrew continues to stir attention and go viral as she clears up these misunderstandings surrounding her unconventional journey.

Earlier, the son of Onijah Andrew Robinson, a US woman who travelled to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old lover, has come forward with startling revelations, ARY News reported.

Jeremiah Andrew Robinson, Onijah’s son, revealed that his mother is mentally unstable and has impaired cognitive abilities.

According to Jeremia, his mother had traveled to Pakistan to meet a person and their family, but failed to return after two weeks. Despite efforts to persuade her to return, Onijah refused to come back.

Jeremia also claimed that he and his brother had tried to facilitate her return and bought her return ticket but she did not come back.

Earlier, the US woman, caused a stir in Karachi following a failed relationship with a local boy, has made a new claim.

33-year-old Onya Andrew claimed that she is a Muslim and married to her online lover, Nidal Memon, 19, who disappeared from his residence before arrival of the woman to his residential building.