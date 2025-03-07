New Zealand coach identifies ‘big threat’ in Champions Trophy final

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has labelled India spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the biggest threat in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The two sides, both from Group A of the tournament, are set to face off for the coveted trophy on March 9 in the ultimate game in Dubai.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that his side will be wary of the mystery spin offered by India’s Varun Chakravarthy.

The spinner replaced Harshit Rana, what was considered an experiment, in India’s group-stage game against New Zealand.

Varun Chakravarthy dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup and bagged a five-wicket haul to help India beat New Zealand in their final group-stage game.

Gary Stead said that New Zealand were sure that Chakravarthy would play following his exceptional bowling in their previous match of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“We certainly expect him to play after getting 5 for 42 against us in the last game. And yeah, we’ll be planning our, I guess, intentions around that as well. There’s no doubt he’s a class bowler. He obviously showed his skills against us last time, and he’s a big, big threat in the game. So, we’ll be putting our thinking caps on how we nullify that and how we can still score runs against him,” he said ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The New Zealand coach was of the view that facing Varun Chakravarthy in daylight would be easier rather than under floodlights.

“I think when you have a wrist-spinner like that, then you’re looking for cues as a batter. And I think it’s always a little bit easier when you’re in the daylight to see those things,” Gary Stead said.