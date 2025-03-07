Kamran Akmal responds to comments by Babar Azam’s father

Former wicketkeeping batter Kamran Akmal has addressed Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s father’s criticism of former cricketers.

Azam Siddique, the father of star Pakistan batter, hit back at former cricketers after they criticised his son over his poor outing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

In an Instagram post a day earlier, Azam expressed his faith in Babar Azam’s ability to stage a comeback after he was left out of the Pakistan T20I squad for the New Zealand tour.

“The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback,” he wrote.

Azam Siddique took aim at former cricketers over their harsh criticism of Babar Azam.

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” he wrote.

Responding to his post, Kamran Akmal said that family members should not issue such statements.

“I went through a tough time in my career. I understood everyone but told my father and brothers that it wasn’t their job to give answers or speak on it as it was my matter. Every player’s family should follow this policy,” he said while speaking on ARY News show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh.’

Kamran Akmal was of the view that issuing statements against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in bad taste.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to speak against the institution,” the former Pakistan batter said.