🔴 PAK v IND: Asia Cup 2023 Match – LIVE UPDATES

COLOMBO: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

SCORE: 103/0 (14 Overs)

50-run opening partnership for India

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scripted a solid start as they raised up an unbeaten 61 in first powerplay.

A sensational start by the Men in Blue! Gill and Sharma are laying down the foundation for a BIG total with their unbeaten 50-run partnership!

The arch-rivals today are looking to resume their clash after rain washed out their previous game in Pallekele.

In the last match, India were dismissed for 266 in 48.5 overs. Pakistan — who are currently at the top of the points table — could not begin their chase because of the weather.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a photo of clear skies at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on its X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also put up a photo exclaiming: “The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest!”

Current weather update: The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest!

According to weather forecast, there could be rain interruptions at the beginning of play and in the second half.

When the match begins at 3pm local time (2:30 PST), there is a 90pc likelihood of thunderstorms, which will abate by 4pm (3:30 PST).

However, a reserve day has been introduced for the Asia Cup Super Four contest between Pakistan and India amid the possibility of rains.

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD:

Overall ODIs: Matches 133, India 55, Pakistan 73, NR 5

Asia Cup ODI: Matches 14, India 7, Pakistan 5, NR 2