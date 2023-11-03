‘Pakistan can beat New Zealand, England’

Prolific all-rounder Imad Wasim opened up on Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of their fixture against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan have to beat New Zealand and England to remain in contention for the semifinal spot. Moreover, they would rely on the BlackCaps losing to Sri Lanka and Australia beating Afghanistan.

Imad Wasim, considered to be one of Pakistan’s best all-rounders talked about Green Shirts’ qualification scenario on a private channel’s show. The prolific cricketer said Babar Azam’s side could win its remaining fixtures as their fielding has improved.

The all-rounder added that Babar Azam’s side would not face problems provided they carry their solid form from the Bangladesh fixture into its remaining matches.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are placed sixth on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with three wins and four losses to their name.

The side had a solid start with consecutive victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Things went downhill as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan ended their losing streak by beating Bangladesh.