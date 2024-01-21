Pakistan beat New Zealand in 5th T20I to avoid series whitewash

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 42 runs in the fifth T20I to avoid a whitewash in the series on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 135 runs set by Green Shirts, New Zealand were bowled out for 92 runs in 17.2 overs, however, New Zealand won the series 4-1.
New Zealand were 53-2 at one stage but suffered a major collapse to get bowled out inside 20 overs.
Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, who bowled for the first time in the series, was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 3-24 in four overs. Captain Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets each.
Glenn Phillips was the top-scorer for the home side with 26 runs in 22 balls.
After winning the toss, Pakistan limped to 134-8, with a regular loss of wickets stymying their efforts to overcome a slow start against another disciplined New Zealand bowling display.
Pakistan went with a spin-heavy attack for the final game.
Saim Ayub was dropped out for Haseebullah Khan at the top of the order and Mohammad Wasim was out for Usama Mir and Abbas Afridi coming in for Haris Rauf.