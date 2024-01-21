Pakistan beat New Zealand in 5th T20I to avoid series whitewash

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 42 runs in the fifth T20I to avoid a whitewash in the series on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 135 runs set by Green Shirts, New Zealand were bowled out for 92 runs in 17.2 overs, however, New Zealand won the series 4-1.

New Zealand were 53-2 at one stage but suffered a major collapse to get bowled out inside 20 overs.

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, who bowled for the first time in the series, was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 3-24 in four overs. Captain Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets each.

Glenn Phillips was the top-scorer for the home side with 26 runs in 22 balls.

Read more: Shaheen Afridi speaks out after T20I series loss against New Zealand

After winning the toss, Pakistan limped to 134-8, with a regular loss of wickets stymying their efforts to overcome a slow start against another disciplined New Zealand bowling display.