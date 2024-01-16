24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan make three changes in playing XI for third T20I

By Web Desk
Pakistan have made three changes in the playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday (tomorrow). 

The playing XI was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official X account.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir and all-rounder Aamer Jamal have been dropped, while pacer Abbas Afridi is out due to a low grade abdominal wall muscle strain.

Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz and Zaman Khan have replaced the aforementioned trio for Pakistan.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in the second Twenty20 international to take a 2-0 series lead.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said he and the rest of his attack didn’t bowl well enough to capitalise on winning the toss.

“To be honest, bowling first is always tricky. You can try to go for swing to get wickets, but we didn’t get any. Had we got early wickets, we could have kept them down to around 170, ”said Shaheen Shah Afridi after Pakistan’s loss in 2nd T20I.

