Pak v NZ: Pakistan’s playing XI announced for first T20I

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the playing XI for the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand set to take place today at Eden Park in Auckland.

The first match of the 5-match series will be played at 11:10 Pakistani time.

PCB took to social media platform X (Twitter) to announce playing XI.

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi (debutant), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, and Usama Mir (debutant).

Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub will open the innings with Babar Azam featuring in the middle order.

Full schedule:

1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch