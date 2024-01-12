Pak v NZ: Pakistan’s playing XI announced for first T20I

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled the playing XI for the first match of the T20I series against New Zealand set to take place today at Eden Park in Auckland.
The first match of the 5-match series will be played at 11:10 Pakistani time.
PCB took to social media platform X (Twitter) to announce playing XI.
Pakistan’s Playing XI: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicket-keeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi (debutant), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, and Usama Mir (debutant).
🚨 Pakistan’s playing XI for the first T20I 🚨#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/7gDFGxWUC1
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 12, 2024
Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub will open the innings with Babar Azam featuring in the middle order.
Full schedule:
1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland
2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton
3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin
4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch