Hendricks’ ton helps South Africa secure T20I series

Reeza Hendricks scored his maiden T20I ton as South Africa beat Pakistan by wickets in the second PAK v SA T20I at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa chased down the target of 207 in 19.3 overs to win the game by seven wickets to secure the three-match series 2-0.

Reeza Hendricks scored 117 runs off 63 balls with the help of seven sixes and 10 fours.

Rassie van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 66 off 38 deliveries alongside captain Heinrich Klaasen who was unbeaten on eight runs as South Africa chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan’s opening batter Saim Ayub remained unbeaten on 98 to help Pakistan post 206/5 on the scoreboard after opting to bat first in the second PAK v SA game.

Pakistan were off to a dismal start as they lost captain Mohammad Rizwan after scoring 11 runs with just 16 runs on the board.

Star batter Babar Azam then joined Saim Ayub and shared an 87-run stand off 45 balls before Babar Azam was dismissed after playing a 20-ball 31.

With Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir’s quick dismissal, Pakistan were struggling at 122/4 in 14.1 overs when Irfan Khan arrived at the crease.

The two built a 73-run partnership as Khan played a quick 30-run cameo from 16 deliveries.

Following Irfan Khan’s dismissal in the final over, Abbas Afridi joined Saim Ayub in the middle.

The pacer added 11 runs off four balls to help Pakistan set a target of 207 for the hosts in the second PAK v SA game as Saim Ayub remained stranded on 98.