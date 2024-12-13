Babar Azam scripts history in second South Africa T20I

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam scripted history as he became the fastest to score 11,000 T20 runs with his 31-run knock in the second PAK v SA T20I.

The right-handed batter broke former West Indian batter Chris Gayle’s record in T20 cricket as he reached the milestone in 299 innings.

Babar Azam has scored 11 tons and 90 fifties in the shortest format of the game.

David Warner, Virat Kohli, and Aaron Finch are among the top five batters on the list for the fastest to reach the milestone.

Fewest Innings to reach 11000 runs in T20s:

299 – Babar Azam

314 – Chris Gayle

330 – David Warner

337 – Virat Kohli

363 – Aaron Finch

Babar Azam also completed 14,000 international runs across formats, becoming the fifth Pakistani batter to achieve the landmark.

Read more: Babar Azam breaks two records for Pakistan in first Australia T20I

It is worth mentioning here that the star Pakistan batter needs only eight runs to surpass India’s Rohit Sharma as the player with the most T20I runs.

Meanwhile, the second PAK v SA game saw Pakistan posting 206/5 on the scoreboard after opting to bat first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Saim Ayub played an unbeaten 98-run knock to help Pakistan post a formidable total in the second game of the three-match PAK v SA series.

Saim Ayub’s fiery inning off 57 balls featured 11 fours and five sixes.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after defeating Pakistan by 11 runs in the series opener on Tuesday.