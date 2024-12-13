Pakistan announce Playing XI for second South Africa T20I

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the Playing XI for the second PAK v SA T20I on Friday, with all-rounder Jahandad Khan replacing spinner Sufiyan Muqeem.

Led by wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan side will look to level the series late today after they were defeated by 11 runs in the first PAK v SA game in Durban.

The tourists have replaced Sufiyan Muqeem with all-rounder Jahandad Khan for the game scheduled to be played in Centurion.

It is worth noting here that Jahandad Khan made his T20I debut against Australia in Hobart last month and has since represented Pakistan in four games, taking four wickets.

On December 11, George Linde’s all-round performance helped South Africa beat Pakistan in the first T20I at Kingsmead.

The Greenshirts, while chasing a target of 184 runs, fell short by 11 runs as they were restricted to 172-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

While the second game will be played today at 9PM (PKT), the PAK v SA T20I series will culminate with the final game in Johannesburg on December 14.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, Pakistan and South Africa will face off in the first ODI on December 17 in Paarl, followed by the second game which is scheduled for December 19 in Cape Town.

The third and final PAK v SA game will be played on December 22 in Johannesburg.

Pakistan and South Africa will then engage in a two-match Test series, which will kick off in Centurion on December 26.

The second PAK v SA Test is scheduled for January 3 in Cape Town.