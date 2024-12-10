Miller, Linde power South Africa to 183 in first T20I

South Africa posted 183 on the scoreboard after David Miller smashed 82 off 40 balls in the first PAK v SA T20I in Durban on Tuesday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they were off to a disastrous start as opening batter Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Afridi in the very first over.

His opening partner Reeza Hendricks was the next to follow as he fell to spinner Abrar Ahmed after scoring eight runs in the second over.

Matthew Breetzke’s stay on the crease was also a brief one, having departed after adding just eight runs to the total.

However, David Miller launched an offensive against the Pakistan bowlers after rebuilding the inning with captain Heinrich Klaasen.

The left-handed batter scored 82 off 40 deliveries, which included eight sixes and four fours.

After a few quick wickets, George Linde arrived at the crease and played a fiery cameo of 48 off 24 balls, taking South Africa to 183 for nine in their 20 overs during the first PAK v SA T20I.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, having returned with the figures of 22/3 in four overs.

Abrar Ahmed also took three wickets, while Abbas Afridi picked up two scalps.

The tourists have decided to rest white-ball vice-captain Agha Salman as Sufyan Moqim and Abrar Ahmed are set to play as specialist spinners.

Besides captain Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan Playing XI includes star batter Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim and Abrar Ahmed.

The two teams are set to face off in the first game at 9PM (Pakistan Time) and will lock horns at Centurion in the second T20I, which is scheduled for December 13.

The PAK v SA T20I series will culminate with the final game in Johannesburg on December 14.

Squads of Pakistan and South Africa for T20I series

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.