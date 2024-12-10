Pakistan announce Playing XI for first T20I against South Africa

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the Playing XI for the first PAK v SA T20I, scheduled to be played in Durban.

Led by wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan, the team includes star batter Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim and Abrar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the national side rested white-ball vice-captain Salman Agha for the first PAK v SA game of the three-match T20I series.

The two teams are set to face off in the first game at 9PM (Pakistan Time) and will lock horns at Centurion in the second T20I, which is scheduled for December 13.

The PAK v SA T20I series will culminate with the final game in Johannesburg on December 14.

The three-match PAK v SA ODI series will begin on December 17 in Paarl, while the second and third ODIs will be played in Cape Town and Johannesburg on December 19 and 22 respectively.

The Test series between Pakistan and South Africa is set to commence on December 26 at Centurion, followed by the second match in Cape Town.

Squads of Pakistan and South Africa for T20I series

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.