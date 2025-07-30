Hajj policy 2026: Pakistan reduces private sector quota

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the Hajj Policy 2026, introducing key changes to the distribution of Hajj quotas, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Under the Hajj policy 2026, the government Hajj scheme quota has been increased to 70 percent, while the private Hajj tour operators will now be allocated 30 percent of the total quota.

The Hajj package under the government scheme is expected to cost between Rs11,50,000 and Rs12,50,000 for intending pilgrims.

Sources revealed that an initial summary had proposed a 40% government and 60% private sector quota, but Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took a personal interest in the matter and directed that the government quota be increased to 70 percent.

In 2025, Pakistan’s total Hajj quota was 179,210, equally divided between the government and private sectors. However, due to significant mismanagement, over 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims were unable to perform Hajj that year.

The revised policy aims to ensure better oversight, transparency, and accessibility for pilgrims opting for the government scheme.

Read More: Hajj 2026 payment collection likely to start in early August

Meanwhile, the collection of expenses for Hajj 2026 is expected to begin in the first week of August, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Hajj 2026 expenses will be collected in two instalments. The first instalment, likely to be due in August, will range between Rs500,000 and Rs550,000.

Only those who have completed their registration for Hajj 2026 will be eligible to submit the required payments.

Sources further revealed that once the required number of payments has been collected in line with the available quota, the process of collecting additional Hajj 2026 expenses will be halted.