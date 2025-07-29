Hajj 2026 payment collection likely to start in early August

ISLAMABAD: The collection of expenses for Hajj 2026 is expected to begin in the first week of August, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Hajj 2026 expenses will be collected in two instalments. The first instalment, likely to be due in August, will range between Rs500,000 and Rs550,000.

Only those who have completed their registration for Hajj 2026 will be eligible to submit the required payments.

Sources further revealed that once the required number of payments has been collected in line with the available quota, the process of collecting additional Hajj 2026 expenses will be halted.

Only banks authorised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be eligible to collect the Hajj 2026 expenses.

More than 450,000 Pakistanis have registered for Hajj 2026 so far.

The country’s combined quota for public and private Hajj schemes currently stands at 179,210.

However, Pakistan is reportedly seeking an increased Hajj quota of up to 230,000 in accordance with its growing population.

Also Read: 18 Pakistani pilgrims died during Hajj 2025

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that 18 Pakistani pilgrims, including 10 men and eight women, died during the Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Sources from the ministry revealed that the majority of the deceased were elderly individuals, with heart attacks and other health issues as the primary causes of death.

The ministry further stated that all deceased pilgrims were laid to rest in Jannatul Baqi. This year’s death toll marks a significant decrease from 2024, when 35 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives during the hajj.

It is worth mentioning here that this year, 1,673,230 pilgrims globally participated in the Hajj, with 1,506,576 international pilgrims arriving from 171 different countries.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

Saudi officials applied comprehensive cooling strategies following last year’s tragic 1,301 death toll due to intense temperatures reaching 51.8°C (125°F).

Precautions included widened darkened areas, cooling stations, and medical teams to ensure the pilgrims’ safety.

Moreover, a severe restriction on illegal pilgrims led to noticeably thinner crowds and enhanced security presence at holy sites.