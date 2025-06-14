18 Pakistani pilgrims died during Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that 18 Pakistani pilgrims, including 10 men and eight women, died during the Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

Sources from the ministry revealed that the majority of the deceased were elderly individuals, with heart attacks and other health issues as the primary causes of death.

The ministry further stated that all deceased pilgrims were laid to rest in Jannatul Baqi. This year’s death toll marks a significant decrease from 2024, when 35 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives during the hajj.

It is worth mentioning here that this year, 1,673,230 pilgrims globally participated in the Hajj, with 1,506,576 international pilgrims arriving from 171 different countries.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

Saudi officials applied comprehensive cooling strategies following last year’s tragic 1,301 death toll due to intense temperatures reaching 51.8°C (125°F).

Precautions included widened darkened areas, cooling stations, and medical teams to ensure the pilgrims’ safety.

Moreover, a severe restriction on illegal pilgrims led to noticeably thinner crowds and enhanced security presence at holy sites.

The end of the Hajj coincides with the beginning of Eid al Adha, an annual feasting holiday marked by the slaughter of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel.

The General Authority for Statistics of Saudi Arabia has confirmed that air travel was the primary means of entry for pilgrims, with a total of 1,435,017 arriving by air, while 66,465 utilized land routes, and 5,094 arrived by sea.

As the Hajj 2025 repatriation process begins, authorities are dedicated to enabling a safe and efficient return for all pilgrims.