Hajj flight returns twice for pilgrim denied boarding

JEDDAH: The journey of a Libyan pilgrim, Amer Al Mahdi Mansour Al Gaddafi, to perform Hajj — the fifth pillar of Islam — has become a powerful tale of faith, determination, and what many are calling divine intervention.

Amer Al Mahdi Mansour Al Gaddafi’s unwavering resolve to reach the holy city of Mecca has inspired countless Muslims around the world.

A Challenging Start

Amer’s ordeal began at the airport, where he was stopped at immigration due to a security delay linked to his surname — Al Gaddafi — associated with the late Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Despite his repeated pleas, the flight captain decided to depart without him, citing security protocols and tight scheduling. But what happened next transformed Amer’s struggle into a symbol of divine will.

Two Returns, One Message

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft developed a technical issue and was forced to return to the airport. Following repairs, the flight took off again — only to experience a second malfunction that required another emergency return.

Divine Intervention?

Following the second incident, the captain announced, “I swear I won’t fly again unless Amer is with us on this plane.”

Authorities quickly cleared Amer for travel, and on the third attempt, the flight departed with him on board.

A Story of Faith

Amer’s journey has been interpreted by many as a sign of divine will and answered prayer. He said, “I only wanted to go to Hajj… And I believed that if it was written for me, no force could prevent it.”

For many, his experience reflects a core Islamic belief: that no one can withhold what Allah grants, and no one can grant what Allah withholds. Titles, power, and influence hold no value in the face of divine will.

The Spiritual Significance

Hajj is obligatory for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey. Yet, Muslims also believe that the ability to perform Hajj is not solely dependent on personal effort — it is a divine invitation, granted only to those chosen by Allah.

Amer’s story, shared widely on social media, has become a moving reminder of this belief — and a testament to the strength of faith and persistence.