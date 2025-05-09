Watch: Pakistani Hajj staff extends support to Indian pilgrims at Haram

MAKKAH: Pakistani Mouavineen (Hajj support staff) continue to play a vital role in assisting and guiding pilgrims at the Grand Mosque (Haram Sharif) in Makkah, state media APP reported on Firday.

Pakistani Mouavineen are not only serving Pakistani pilgrims but are also extending their help to those from other countries.

Whether it’s helping an elderly pilgrim find their way, offering directions in multiple languages, or ensuring the smooth flow of foot traffic in crowded areas, their presence is a source of comfort and guidance for thousands.

The Mouvaineen even extended timely assistance to an Indian intending pilgrim family who lost their way and seeking help at the Grand Mosque (Haram Sharif) in order to help them reunite with their group.

Their dedication reflects Pakistan’s spirit of hospitality and reverence for the sacred journey of Hajj.

As the Hajj season progresses, the tireless efforts of these Mouavineen continue to shine, earning appreciation from pilgrims across the globe and reinforcing the true essence of unity, service, and faith.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony took a significant step to ensure a seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims by selecting support staff, known as “Mouvaineen,” through the National Testing Service (NTS) to facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, a newborn girl was among four people martyred and 12 others were injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kotli, Adeel Ahmed, confirmed that Indian troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing in the sectors of Bagh, Kotli, Bandala, Chahi Nihala, and Nali near the LoC. The attack resulted in the killing of four civilians.

A newborn girl was among the four martyred in the Khuiratta sector, while 12 others, including women and elderly individuals, sustained injuries.