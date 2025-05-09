Infant among 4 martyred, 12 injured in Indian firing across LoC

KOTLI: A newborn girl was among four people martyred and 12 others were injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, according to police officials.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kotli, Adeel Ahmed, confirmed that Indian troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing in the sectors of Bagh, Kotli, Bandala, Chahi Nihala, and Nali near the LoC. The attack resulted in the killing of four civilians.

A newborn girl was among the four martyred in the Khuiratta sector, while 12 others, including women and elderly individuals, sustained injuries.

SP Adeel added that all the injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police reported that a young man was martyred, and his two sisters were injured when an Indian army shell struck their home. Three other houses were also partially damaged in the attack.

The Pakistan Army responded befittingly to Indian fire, silencing the enemy’s guns and destroying one of the Indian army’s checkposts.

Several Pakistani citizens have so far embraced martyrdom due to cross-border firing and shelling by Indian troops.

Earlier, a 7-year-old boy was martyred in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as a result of indiscriminate firing and artillery shelling by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to the report, Indian troops carried out an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC during the night of May 6–7, which led to the tragic death of the child.

The minor, identified as Irtaza Abbas, was the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas of the Pakistan Army.

Pakistani forces responded promptly and effectively to the Indian aggression, inflicting significant losses in terms of personnel and equipment on the opposing side.