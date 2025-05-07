Pak Army officer’s minor son martyred in Indian firing at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: A 7-year-old boy was martyred in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as a result of indiscriminate firing and artillery shelling by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to the report, Indian troops carried out an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC during the night of May 6–7, which led to the tragic death of the child.

The minor, identified as Irtaza Abbas, was the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas of the Pakistan Army.

Pakistani forces responded promptly and effectively to the Indian aggression, inflicting significant losses in terms of personnel and equipment on the opposing side.

Calling the attack cowardly and shameful, the sources said Indian forces deliberately targeted civilian areas without any provocation, leading to the tragic death of the innocent child. The incident has caused deep sorrow and anger across Pakistan, according to the state run news agency APP.

“This is yet another cruel and cowardly act by the enemy,” the sources said, condemning the targeting of unarmed civilians, especially children, as an inhumane act.

Security officials added that the entire nation is mourning and stands in solidarity with the grieving family.

The Pakistan Armed Forces, they said, are already taking effective and strong retaliatory action and will continue to do so to hold the aggressor accountable.

“The blood of our innocent martyrs will not be forgotten,” they said. “Pakistan will respond firmly to this brutality.”

Read More: Pakistan shoots down five Indian fighter jets in retaliatory strikes

Meanwhile, Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg TV that Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian jets and multiple drones in response to India’s airstrikes along the Line of Control. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also confirmed this, stating that the jets were downed in various locations. The military told Reuters the downed jets included Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 planes, saying they targeted Indian aircraft after they attacked Pakistan.