Trump announces trade deal with Pakistan

United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced the successful completion of a trade agreement with Pakistan, saying that the two countries will collaborate to explore and develop their respective oil reserves.

In a post on his social media account, President Trump said that Pakistan and the US will jointly select an oil company to lead this strategic partnership.

Trump also suggested the possibility of Pakistan exporting oil to India in the future.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!,” the US president posted.

“We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals. I have spoken to the Leaders of many Countries, all of whom want to make the United States extremely happy. I will be meeting with the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is,” Trump added.

“Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The move follows the president’s recent announcement of imposing tariffs on India.