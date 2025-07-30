K-Electric clarifies electricity tariff policy

KARACHI: K-Electric has made an official statement highlighting that the company does not have the right to revise consumer tariffs.

K-Electric gave this statement in response to rising speculation about a possible increase in electricity rates.

According to the company, all electricity rates, along with per-unit charges, consumer categories, and slab structures, are conditioned by the Government of Pakistan under the electricity tariff policy managed by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

A spokesperson for K-Electric repeated that the utility complies strictly with the electricity tariff policy, which is consistently applied across all distribution companies (DISCOs) nationwide.

If any changes are made to electricity pricing, slabs, or categories, they can only be executed after an official government notification.

The federal government notified the current tariff structure, effective from July 2025 and applies to all DISCOs, including K-Electric. The company highlights that it plays no role in setting or customising these rates.

In recent developments, NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) is thinking about a decrease in electricity rates under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

A petition filed by power distribution companies seeks relief of over Rs53 billion for consumers nationwide, including those served by K-Electric.

If approved, this adjustment could result in a decrease of up to Rs1.75 per unit for the July–September billing cycle.

However, the final decision will be made after NEPRA’s scheduled hearing on August 4, 2025.

Earlier in separate development, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) successfully conducted an electricity theft crackdown in the Bata Pur sub-division to combat electricity theft and seized 15 bogus meters.

The operation was executed with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives and LESCO’s zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft, supervised by SE Eastern Circle Umar Bilal, and led by LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt.