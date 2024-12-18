South Africa announce squad for Pakistan Test series

South Africa on Wednesday announced the squad for the upcoming two-match PAK v SA Test series, scheduled to begin on December 26.

The hosts have included two uncapped players — all-rounder Corbin Bosch alongside pacer Kwena Maphaka, who is currently playing in the PAK v SA ODI series.

While Maphaka was called up to the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka as a backup for Gerald Coetzee, he could not play a single game for South Africa.

Apart from Bosch and Maphaka, the hosts have named injured all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj in the South Africa Test squad.

Pertinent note here that the two-match PAK v SA Test series will begin in Centurion on December 26, followed by the second Test, scheduled to begin on January 3 in Cape Town.

The Test series is of significant importance for South Africa as it will boost their chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and South Africa will play the second ODI in Cape Town on December 19 while the third PAK v SA game is scheduled for December 22.

South Africa Test squad: South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.