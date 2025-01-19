Pak v WI: Pakistan bundled out for 157, WI need 251 runs to win first Test

West Indies’ Jomel Warrican grabbed seven wickets to devastate Pakistan’s batting lineup on the third day of the first Test in Multan.

Pakistan set a target of 251 runs for West Indies to win the first Test after being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.

Resuming at 109/3, Pakistan’s hopes of building a solid lead were quickly dashed. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed for just two runs each, triggering a dramatic collapse. Warrican’s quick strikes reduced Pakistan to 113/5 in the 34th over.

Kamran Ghulam tried to anchor the innings, but his resistance ended at 27, leaving Pakistan further vulnerable. Warrican continued his brilliance, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He became the first West Indies spinner to achieve such a feat against Pakistan on home soil.

Warrican wasn’t done yet. He removed Noman Ali (9) and Sajid Khan (5), leaving Pakistan on the brink at 154/9. A direct hit from Warrican ran out Khurram Shahzad without facing a ball, completing a sensational spell. The final wicket fell when Gudakesh Motie dismissed Salman Ali Agha for 14, as Pakistan were bowled out for 154 in 46.4 overs.

Warrican’s stunning figures of 7/32 in 18 overs sealed Pakistan’s fate, while Motie contributed with one wicket.

In their first innings, Pakistan had scored 230 runs, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 84 and Mohammad Rizwan contributing 71. The West Indies, under pressure, struggled in reply. Sajid Khan’s early strikes reduced them to 10/2, with Noman Ali following up with a brilliant five-wicket haul, including key dismissals of Alick Athanaze and Kevin Sinclair.

The West Indies were all out for 137 in their first innings.