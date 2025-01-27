PAK v WI: Warrican’s fifer helps West Indies level Test series

Jomel Warrican picked up a fifer as West Indies defeated Pakistan by 120 runs in the second PAK v WI Test in Multan on Tuesday.

The victory, their first Test win on Pakistan soil after 1990, helped them level the two-match Test series.

Chasing a target of 254 in the second inning, the hosts’ batting lineup stumbled on a turning wicket as they were bundled out for 133 in the first session of Day 3.

Babar Azam remained the top-scorer with a 31-run knock, followed by wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan who made 25 off 62 deliveries.

Pakistan were off to a disastrous start in their second inning as they lost both openers inside three overs on Day 2 of the final PAK v WI Test.

Read more: Pak v WI: Pakistan need 254 for whitewash against W. Indies in two-match Test series

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was the first to depart after scoring just two runs, followed by Muhammad Hurraira who was also dismissed after scoring two runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam then joined hands to stabilise the inning and the two built a 43-run partnership before Ghulam was dismissed while playing a long shot. He made 19 runs during his brief stay at the crease.

Babar Azam was the last batter to fall on Day 2 as he was deceived by a sharply spinning delivery and departed after scoring 31 runs.

Pakistan ended Day 2 of the second PAK v WI Test at 76 over the loss of four wickets with Saud Shakeel (13)* and nightwatchman Kashif Ali (1)* at the crease.

Day 3 of the game saw the Pakistan vice-captain and Ali departing without adding a run to their tally from the previous day.

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Agha then arrived at the crease to take on the chase.

The two collaborated to add 39 runs to the total before Agha was dismissed after scoring 15 runs.

Rizwan’s valiant inning came to an end four overs later as he was dismissed on 25.

For West Indies, Jomel Warrican was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a fifer, Kevin Sinclair took three wickets while Gudakesh Motie picked up two wickets.