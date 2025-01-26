Pak v WI: Pakistan need 254 for whitewash against W. Indies in two-match Test series

Pakistan’s spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali bowled out West Indies for 244 runs on the board in the second Test at Multan on Sunday.

The visiting team started their second inning today after being bowled out for cheaply in the first inning on Saturday.

Brathwaite-led West Indies set Pakistan a target of 254 runs to win the second Test, and this would not just be a win, but a 2-0 whitewash thrashing for the West Indies.

Pakistani spinners again proved too good for the Windies players as Sajid Khan and Noman Ali dismantled the batting line up by taking four wickets each.

The debutant Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed secured one wicket each.

Batting first, the West Indies struggled against Pakistan’s spin attack, collapsing for just 163 runs.

Despite being at 95/9, the West Indies mounted a late recovery, thanks to an invaluable 55 from Gudakesh Motie, who was supported by Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican, contributing 25 and 36 runs, respectively.

Pakistan’s spinners led the charge, with Noman Ali taking a spectacular six-wicket haul. Sajid Khan supported with two wickets, while Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed claimed one wicket each.

In response, Pakistan’s batting faltered as they were bundled out for just 154 runs, falling short by nine runs of the West Indies’ total. Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the top scorer for Pakistan, contributing 49 runs, with Saud Shakeel adding 32.

The West Indies’ bowlers, led by Jomel Warrican with four wickets, took full control of the game. Gudakesh Motie also shone with three wickets, while Kemar Roach took two.