Noman Ali joins Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq in elusive list

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali joined legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in an elusive list following his historic hat-trick in the second PAK v WI Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner achieved the feat in the 11th over of West Indies’ first inning on Day 1 of the second and final Test.

Noman Ali dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair on three consecutive deliveries to become the first Pakistan spinner to bag a hat-trick.

With his maiden Test hat-trick, the left-arm spinner also joined the list of Pakistan stars who have bagged hat-tricks in the longer format.

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram was the first Pakistan bowler to complete a hat-trick in the red-ball format during a home Test match against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1998-99.

He bagged his second in 1990 against the same team, becoming the only Pakistan bowler with two hat-tricks in Tests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq achieved the feat in 2000 while pacer Mohammad Sami bagged a hat-trick in 2002, all of which came against Sri Lanka.

Read more: WATCH: Noman Ali scrips history in second West Indies Test

Pacer Naseem Shah feature in the elusvie list after completing a hat-trick in a Test against Bangladesh in 2020.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan is leading the two-match PAK v WI series 1-0 as they defeated West Indies by 127 runs.

In the first encounter, Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali were all-over West Indies players, who were in pursuit of 251-run target.

Pakistan set a target of 251 runs for West Indies to win the first Test after being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.