PAK v ZIM: Kamran Ghulam’s ton helps Pakistan win ODI series

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 99 runs in the third and final game on Thursday in Bulawayo to secure the PAK v ZIM ODI series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 304, the hosts were bowled out for 204 as Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal and Haris Rauf took two wickets each at Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine remained the top-scorer, having played a 51-run knock while Brian Bennett contributed with 37 runs in the chase.

However, other batters could not capitalise despite getting a good start as Pakistan bowlers continued to strike at intervals during the PAK v ZIM series decider.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan opening pair Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique gave a steady start of 58 to the tourists in 12 overs.

Ayub was dismissed after scoring 31 off 37 runs, bringing Kamran Ghulam to the crease.

Abdullah Shafique then partnered with the newly arrived batter to take Pakistan to 112 while completing his 50 in 68 balls. However, he was dismissed soon after celebrating his 50.

Kamran Ghulam, meanwhile, continued his inning and scored his maiden ODI ton for Pakistan. His 99-ball 103 was laced with four sixes and 10 fours.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan added 37 off 47 balls, vice-captain Agha Salman scored 30 runs while Tayyab Tahir helped Pakistan post 303 on the scoreboard with his brisk 29 off 16 balls.

Following a defeat in the first PAK v ZIM game, Pakistan made a comeback by defeating Zimbabwe by 10 wickets and levelled the series 1-1.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will now face off in the first T20I on December 1, the second game will be played on December 3 and the final game is scheduled for December 5.