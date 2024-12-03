Pakistan outclass Zimbabwe in second game to claim T20I series

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem’s fifer helped Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Tuesday to claim the three-match PAK v ZIM series.

Opening batters Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf remained unbeaten to chase down the 58-run target in 5.3 overs at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe had won the toss and elected to bat first in the second PAK v ZIM T20I, a decision which backfired as they were bundled out for 57 runs.

The hosts were off to a good start as their opening pair shared a 37-run stand before Tadiwanashe Marumani was dismissed in the fifth over after scoring 16 off 14 balls.

He was followed by his batting partner Brian Bennett who departed in the very next over after scoring 21 off 14 deliveries as Zimbabwe had 37 on the scoreboard in 5.1 overs.

The opening pair’s dismissal triggered a batting collapse, with Zimbabwe losing the remaining eight wickets for just 20 runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Sufiyan Muqeem registered record-breaking career-best bowling figures of 5/3 in 2.4 overs along with pacer Abbas Afridi’s two wickets.

In reply, Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf chased down the target with ease as the former remained unbeaten on 36 off 18 deliveries while the latter added 22 off 15 balls to help Pakistan win the second PAK v ZIM T20I.

With the victory in the second game, Pakistan has taken an unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match series against Zimbabwe after they defeated the hosts by 57 runs in the series opener.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.