Sufiyan Muqeem registers best figures for Pakistan in T20Is

Left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem broke former pacer Umar Gul’s record for the best bowling figures for Pakistan in T20Is in the second PAK v ZIM on Tuesday.

Muqeem returned with the bowling figures of 5/3 in 2.4 overs, the best for Pakistan in the T20Is, as the tourists bundled out Zimbabwe for 57 runs in Bulawayo.

The record for the best bowling figures for Pakistan in T20I was held by Umar Gul for over 15 years after he registered the bowling figures of 5/6 in four overs during a game against New Zealand in July 2009.

The former pacer also sits at the third spot in the list as he returned with the figures of 5/6 in 2.2 overs in a game against South Africa in 2013.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opening batters Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf were in the middle to chase down the target of 58 in the second PAK v ZIM T20I.

Pakistan bowled out the hosts for 57 following Sufiyan Muqeem’s record-breaking career-best bowling figures along with pacer Abbas Afridi’s two wickets.

Pacer Haris Rauf, Salman Ali Agha and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with a wicket apiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

It is worth noting here that Pakistan lead the ongoing three-match PAK v ZIM series 1-0 after they defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the series opener.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.