Afghanistan trolled for mankading after Pakistan win

The Afghanistan cricket team are getting brutally trolled for mankading Shadab Khan in a tense final over of their one-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the second ODI on Thursday.

In the final over, Pakistan – chasing 301 to win – required 11 runs to win the second ODI and seal the three-match series in the final over.

Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi ran but did not bowl and ran out Shadab Khan, who kept Pakistan’s hope of a win alive with a crucial knock before he got into his delivery stride.

The third umpire found it fair and gave the out signal.

However, the tactic did not work for the Afghanistan side as Naseem Shah scored nine runs in the over to clinch a thrilling win.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s mankading of Shadab Khan did not sit well with social media and users called out the Afghanistan side following the victory.

They poked fun at the losing side. Some said it was karma for “unfair tactics” whereas others called the losing side for unsporting attitude.

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan headed into the fixture to keep the three-match series alive.

Afghanistan, batting first, scored on the back of wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 150. He scored run-a-ball 151 with 14 fours and three sixes to his name.

He put on an opening partnership of 227 with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored a half-century. The latter hit six boundaries and two maximums on his way to 101-ball 80.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with his two-wicket haul.

Pakistan won the game with a ball to spare thanks to opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam’s half-centuries.

The left-handed batter top scored with 91 off 105 balls. His knock included four boundaries.

He put on 118-run stand for the second wicket with the captain, who scored 66-ball 53 with six fours to his name.

Shadab Khan chipped in with his useful 48 off 55 balls. The right-handed batter hit three boundaries and a maximum.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the highest wicket taker with his three-wicket haul.