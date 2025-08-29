Rashid Khan urges fans to remain calm during Pak-Afghanistan game

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan on Friday called for calm between his and the Pakistan team’s fans in their tri-series game later today.

His call for calm between the fans came around three years after Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their Asia Cup 2022 game in Sharjah.

Tension flared between the players during the see-saw game, which then shifted to the stands.

After Naseem Shah’s two sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi sealed a victory for Pakistan in the PAK vs AFG game, Afghanistan fans were seen ripping off seats and throwing them at fans in Pakistan shirts.

Authorities in Sharjah detained several Afghanistan fans, however, no arrests were made.

A similar incident occurred in April this year when alleged Afghan spectators reportedly used offensive language against Pakistani players during the side’s game against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Ahead of the PAK vs AFG game in the tri-series, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has urged the fans to enjoy the match as a sport.

“[My] message to everyone who comes and watches the games in the stadium is that cricket brings unity,” Khan said.

The Afghanistan captain continued, “It brings people and nations together. It sends a peaceful message. This game is all about enjoyment. We play this game to enjoy ourselves and give entertainment to the crowd and the fans. It’s just a game of cricket. I ask people to come, enjoy themselves, support their respective teams and enjoy every moment of the game.”

It is worth noting here that the PAK vs AFG game is the first of the tri-series also involving the United Arab Emirates.