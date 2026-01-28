Pak vs AUS: 17-member Australian squad lands in Pakistan for T20I series

LAHORE: A 17-member Australian squad on Wednesday landed in Pakistan for Pak vs AUS T20I series, ARY News reported.

The visitors landed at Lahore airport for the T20I series.

According to the team management, Australian players will rest today. The opening match of the series will be played tomorrow at Qaddafi Stadium.

All three Pak vs Aus matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on 29 and 31 January, and 1 February. Each fixture is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The series forms a key part of preparations for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan squad for Australia series

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Player support personnel: Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Hanif Malik (batting coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (performance analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmed (media manager), Lt. Col. (r) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor), Dr Raheel Karim (psychiatrist) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur).