Felicitations pour in as Pakistan beat Australia at home after 22 years

Felicitations started to pour in after the Pakistan cricket team’s historic victory against Australia in the three-match ODI series, ARY News reported.

Pakistan, under newly-appointed captain Mohammad Rizwan, defeated Australia in the third ODI by eight wickets in Perth to win their first series Down Under since 2002.

The visitors lost the first match of the three-match series by two wickets, however, they staged an impressive comeback to win the series 2-1.

Pakistan’s historic victory prompted reactions on social media from cricketers and analysts from across the globe.

President Asif Ali Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari felicitated Pakistan Cricket Team on winning the one-day international (ODI) series against Aussies eleven at their home ground in Australia.

The president lauded the national team for achieving the remarkable triumph in Australia after a gap of 22 years span, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He further observed that Pakistan team performed well for which the entire team deserved accolades.

The president expressed the optimism that the national cricket team would continue its winning streak in future.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

The prime minister termed it as the happiest occasion for the nation because the national team achieved victory in ODI series in Australia after a gap of 22 years, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The bowlers and batters displayed an excellent performance against Australia, he said, adding the members of the team and management worked hard for which they deserved such victory.

Separately, on X account, the prime minister posted, “Big Day for Pakistani Cricket! Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on their historic ODI series victory against Australia. After 22 years, Pakistan as defeated Australia on their home ground, and that too, in a convincing manne.”

He further posted that this victory was the result of unity and teamwork of their brilliant players; as well as efforts of coaching staff and the PCB under the able leadership of Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“May this be the start of a great and glorious period for Pakistani Cricket Team”, he added.

CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan national cricket team over their remarkable victory in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

In her message, the CM praised the efforts of the team, stating that they had made history by defeating the Kangaroos on their own turf. She expressed her pride in the team’s performance, emphasizing that their success was a testament to their dedication and hard work.

The CM acknowledged the collective effort of the players and coaching staff, offering them her heartfelt congratulations. “The Shaheens have made the nation proud by defeating Australia in their own backyard, and this victory will be remembered in the annals of cricket history,” she said.