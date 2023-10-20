Wasim Akram has an advice for Haris Rauf

Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram shared a piece of advice for pacer Haris Rauf at the back of his disappointing performance against Australia in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Haris Rauf gave a dismal performance in the fixture. The right-arm pacer started on a horrendous note as he was smashed for 24 runs in his first over.

Despite taking three wickets, he ended up as the most expensive bowler with figures of 3-80 in eight overs.

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram gave his views on Haris Rauf’s poor bowling display in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion.’ The former cricketer advised the right-arm bowler to play first-class cricket otherwise he would struggle to impress in one-day internationals.

Speaking about Pakistan’s run chase, the legendary cricketer said a batter should have played till the end of the proceedings.

He added that Mohammad Rizwan, despite a solid opening partnership, gifted his wicket to leg-spinner Adam Zampa by playing a shot on the back foot. He said the wicketkeeper would have faced no problem when attacking him on the front foot.