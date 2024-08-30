Pak vs Ban: Rain washes out opening day of series-deciding Rawalpindi Test

Heavy rain washed out the first day of the second and final Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Overnight downpours delayed the toss and after more monsoon rains, umpires abandoned play for the day shortly after midday.

“The first day’s play has been called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield,” Pakistan Cricket Board said. Neither team left their hotels.

It was a bad omen for a Pakistan team desperate to square the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Bangladesh’s 10-wicket victory was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

Pakistan have left out pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad, allowing him time to spend with his newly born son.

“Shaheen Afridi is playing all three formats and also recently he became father and team management wants him to spend some time with his family,” Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie said.

Notably, Shaheen Afridi had a forgettable outing in the first Test as he managed only two wickets in the first innings.

Pakistan would be looking to bounce back in the second Test after suffering the first-ever defeat against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series.

Pakistan’s 12 for second Test

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad.

With additional input from AFP.