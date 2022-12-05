Pak vs Eng: Azhar Ali declared fit by PCB’s medical panel

RAWALPINDI: The medical panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared top-order batter Azhar Ali fit to bat after being hit on the right hand by an Ollie Robinson short ball during the fourth day of the Pak vs Eng Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Azhar Ali received treatment on the field from the physio on Sunday. However, the batter decided to go back to the pavilion soon after. The batter had just faced two balls and went to the pavilion without scoring a run.

Now, the PCB’s medical panel after the examination has declared Azhar Ali fit to bat on the fourth day of the test match.

Earlier, England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a target of 343.

England declare at tea. 343 is the target for us 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/hB6hMqreV6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 4, 2022

Pakistan still needs another 263 to beat England in Rawalpindi Test.

Chasing the target of 343 runs, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (six) and skipper Babar Azam (four) in their second innings before Imam-ul-Haq (43) and Saud Shakeel (24) ended day four at the crease on 80-2.

