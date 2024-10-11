Historic low: Pakistan become first team to lose Test after scoring 550+ runs

England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by and innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The defeat marked a new low for Pakistan as they become the first team in Test cricket history to suffer an innings defeat after scoring over 500 runs in their first innings.

This stunning loss extends their losing streak to six consecutive Test matches and marks their seventh defeat in the last nine home matches.

Since 2022, Pakistan’s home record has been dismal, with zero wins, six losses, and four draws in ten matches, resulting in a win percentage of 0%.

England’s attack made short work of the last four Pakistan batters on Day 5, dismissing the hosts for 200 to win by an innings and 47 runs and draw first blood in the three-match series.

Leach led the England attack with 4-30 ending Pakistan’s only meaningful partnership on the fifth day when he dislodged Salman Agha for a fighting 63.

Pakistan were in danger of losing the match a day earlier when Salman and Aamer Jamal came together with the score on 82-6.

But the duo saw out the remainder of play and made England wait another 12 overs on the final day before Leach struck to open the floodgates.

Leach took a smart return catch to get Shaheen Shah Afridi for ten and then had Naseem Shah stumped for six, wrapping up Pakistan’s second innings.

Last man Abrar Ahmed was unable to bat after being taken to hospital with a high fever.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has now six consecutive defeats since being appointed skipper last year, including three in Australia and two at home at the hands of Bangladesh.

The hosts have gone 11 Tests without a win on home grounds, their last win against South Africa came in February 2021.

The second Test starts at the same venue from Tuesday while the third is in Rawalpindi from October 24.

With additional input from agencies