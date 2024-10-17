PAK vs ENG: Sajid Khan takes seven as Pakistan bundle England for 291

Sajid Khan grabbed seven wickets as England were dismissed for 291 on day three of the second Test on Thursday to trail Pakistan’s first innings 366 by 75 runs.

The 31-year-old off-spinner took three of the four wickets to fall in the morning session for figures of 7-111 — his second five wicket haul — after England had resumed at 239-6 in Multan.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the only other Pakistan wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3-101.

England resumed their innings with the scoreboard reading 239-6. Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) were at the crease.

However, they could only add nine runs in the morning before Sajid Khan removed Carse. The off-spinner soon removed Matthew Potts (6) while Smith fell prey to Noman after scoring 21.

Jack Leach played a crucial unbeaten knock of 25 runs, adding 29 runs for the last wicket with Shoaib Bashir (9) before Sajid wrapped up the innings.

Sajid claimed figures of 7-111 while Noman bagged three wickets for 101 runs.

Yesterday, Duckett dominated the third session of the second day as he kniitted a 52-run stand with Ollie Pope (29) before the latter was cleaned by Sajid Khan with a sharp turn.

The in-form Joe Root joined Duckett and together they attacked Pakistan’s bowling attack with their aggressive strokeplay, raising 86 runs from 108 balls for the third wicket.

However, Sajid Khan brought Pakistan back into the game with three quick wickets to leave England reeling at 225-5.

Sajid castled Root when he was playing at 34 off 54. In the next over, the off-spinner ended Duckett’s stellar knock at 114, which conceded 129 balls. Duckett struck 16 boundaries during his innings.

Harry Brook also fell prey to Sajid five balls after Duckett’s dismissal, meanwhile, Noman Ali dismissed England captain Ben Stokes (1) in the next over.

The visitors slipped from 211-2 to 225-6, courtesy of disciplined bowling by Pakistani spinners on the supportive track in Multan.

Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse joined hands after the collapse, playing defensively as they took 52 balls to score 14 runs to close the day at 239-6.

Pakistan were bowled out on 366 in first innings.