Pak vs Eng: Traffic plan unveiled for Rawalpindi Test

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for the first Test match to be played between Pakistan and England from December 1 here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a spokesman, more than 432 personnel will perform their duties during the matches to maintain traffic flow.

Here is the detailed plan devised by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:

” پاکستان بمقابلہ انگلینڈ کرکٹ میچ راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم “ “ٹریفک پلان 28 نومبر پریکٹس سیشن تا 5 دسمبر اختتام میچ”#PakvsEng2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WkFtxmDTxC — City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi (@ctprwp) November 27, 2022

Murree Road will remain closed on both sides for all kinds of traffic from Faizabad to Double Road at the arrival and departure of Cricket Teams.

Traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.

Traffic heading towards Islamabad from Rawalpindi will be diverted from Sixth Road to Saidpur Road.

Traffic on Murree Road will flow as normal after the teams’ movement.

Stadium Road will remain closed from both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road during the match.

During the Practice Session and first Test Match, traffic approaching Double Road will enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, and Chak Madad.

Awareness banners about the alternative routes have been placed on main highways for people’s convenience.

The three-match series — part of the World Test championship — starts in Rawalpindi from December 1 with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).

