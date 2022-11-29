Pak vs Eng: Traffic plan unveiled for Rawalpindi Test

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for the first Test match to be played between Pakistan and England from December 1 here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
According to a spokesman, more than 432 personnel will perform their duties during the matches to maintain traffic flow.
Here is the detailed plan devised by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:
” پاکستان بمقابلہ انگلینڈ کرکٹ میچ راولپنڈی کرکٹ سٹیڈیم “
“ٹریفک پلان 28 نومبر پریکٹس سیشن تا 5 دسمبر اختتام میچ”#PakvsEng2022 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/WkFtxmDTxC
— City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi (@ctprwp) November 27, 2022
- Murree Road will remain closed on both sides for all kinds of traffic from Faizabad to Double Road at the arrival and departure of Cricket Teams.
- Traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.
- Traffic heading towards Islamabad from Rawalpindi will be diverted from Sixth Road to Saidpur Road.
- Traffic on Murree Road will flow as normal after the teams’ movement.
- Stadium Road will remain closed from both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road during the match.
- During the Practice Session and first Test Match, traffic approaching Double Road will enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, and Chak Madad.
- Awareness banners about the alternative routes have been placed on main highways for people’s convenience.
The three-match series — part of the World Test championship — starts in Rawalpindi from December 1 with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).