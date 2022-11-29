Tuesday, November 29, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Pak vs Eng: Traffic plan unveiled for Rawalpindi Test

test

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (RCTP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for the first Test match to be played between Pakistan and England from December 1 here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a spokesman, more than 432 personnel will perform their duties during the matches to maintain traffic flow.

Here is the detailed plan devised by the Rawalpindi Traffic Police:

  • Murree Road will remain closed on both sides for all kinds of traffic from Faizabad to Double Road at the arrival and departure of Cricket Teams.
  • Traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.
  • Traffic heading towards Islamabad from Rawalpindi will be diverted from Sixth Road to Saidpur Road.
  • Traffic on Murree Road will flow as normal after the teams’ movement.
  • Stadium Road will remain closed from both sides from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road during the match.
  • During the Practice Session and first Test Match, traffic approaching Double Road will enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, and Chak Madad.
  • Awareness banners about the alternative routes have been placed on main highways for people’s convenience.

The three-match series — part of the World Test championship — starts in Rawalpindi from December 1 with the second Test in Multan (December 9-13) and the third in Karachi (December 17-21).

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.