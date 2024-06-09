PAK vs IND: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field first

NEW YORK: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first in the blockbuster clash against India at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

The match will begin on 8:20pm Pakistan time after toss was delayed following drizzling in New York that led the ground staff cover the pitch for a brief period.

Earlier, the pitch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York was covered ahead of the game between Pakistan and India at the T20 World Cup 2024.

For viewers in India and Pakistan, it would be at 8:30pm and 8pm respectively.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj.

It is pertinent to mention that out of seven matches played thus far between the archrivals, India emerged victorious six times while Pakistan tasted triumph only once.

The two teams boast contrasting momentums as India eased past Ireland by eight wickets in the campaign opener while Pakistan succumbed to a humiliating defeat against the USA.